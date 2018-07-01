Double Dutch Block Party Helped Hearts! (Video)

Over 100 people came to the Avondale Double Dutch Block Party hosted by Azizh Nubia at Gabriel’s Place yesterday.

The Rope Twisters and Cincinnati Elite Double Dutch Team came out and showed off their skills. They even taught others tricks to jumping rope.

Boys, girls, men and women all joined to jump for a heart including Aftab Purveal who’s running from congressmen, Rapper Dubb Santora and Judge Maryline. The Double Dutch block party was a major success the live music, health screenings and free food made the experiences amazing for the Avondale community.

Double Dutch use to be fun. Don’t be afraid to jump, its good for the heart.

