CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

How TF Did Drake Hack Spotify To Get On Top Of Every Playlist?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Reading Festival - Day 3

Source: C Brandon / Getty

Drake’s fifth album Scorpion has over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify alone, according to @ChartData,

That might have something to do with the fact that Drizzy (Who’s an Apple Music artist) is at the top of pretty much every playlist on Spotify right now.

As Genius’ Rob Markman pointed out, even the Fresh Gospel station had “Finesse” as its first track. Not “God’s Plan,” “Finesse.”

How TF Did Drake Hack Spotify To Get On Top Of Every Playlist? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 6 hours ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 3 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 5 days ago
06.27.18
Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece…
 5 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close