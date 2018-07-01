How TF Did Drake Hack Spotify To Get On Top Of Every Playlist?

1 reads Leave a comment
Drake’s fifth album Scorpion has over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify alone, according to @ChartData,
That might have something to do with the fact that Drizzy (Who’s an Apple Music artist) is at the top of pretty much every playlist on Spotify right now.
As Genius’ Rob Markman pointed out, even the Fresh Gospel station had “Finesse” as its first track. Not “God’s Plan,” “Finesse.”
