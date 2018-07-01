CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Paul George Staying With Thunder After Russell Westbrook’s Wild House Party

Russ clearly knows how to throw a party.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

What does it take to make an NBA All Star choose to play in Oklahoma City over his hometown Los Angeles Lakers?

Apparenty, all you need is Russell Westbrook’s mansion, Nas and non-disclosure agreements for everyone in attendance.

Paul George said he’s “here to stay,” to 499 OKC fans, before adding “We can bring it home.”

Speaking of big off-season moves, hit the jump for the five teams with the best chances of getting this summer’s top free agent, LeBron James.

Paul George Staying With Thunder After Russell Westbrook’s Wild House Party was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 6 hours ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 3 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 5 days ago
06.27.18
Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece…
 5 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close