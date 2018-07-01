Rickey Smiley Explains Why Black Tony Hasn’t Been Fired [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Black Tony hasn’t come to work in 2018 and Rickey Smiley has had it. Fans ask all the time why he hasn’t been fired and he explained that there is a process he must go through. Rickey recently gave paperwork to human resources about Black Tony not working at the station.
Black Tony numerous of times has been caught up in mess and it’s not helping his career. Rickey wants to give someone else that job that deserve it. We shall see what happens because Black Tony can file some paper work against Rickey. Do you think he should be fired?
