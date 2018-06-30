CLOSE
Cincy
Ohio Bill Seeks to Require Notification on Transgender Kids

According to Fox 28, a bill introduced in the Ohio House would require state teachers and school counselors to notify parents whose children identify as transgender.

Rep. Paul Zeltwanger, of Mason, says he wants to protect parental rights and that once children reach age 18 they can “do whatever they want.”

The state’s largest teachers’ union opposes the legislation. President Becky Higgins of the Ohio Education Association says the union believes students should be guaranteed a “safe and inclusive environment.”

