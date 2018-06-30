CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney Houston & More Divas Is Unbelievable

1 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: 1015

Source: Laura Cavanaugh / Getty

It’s risky AF to try and mimic the greatness of talented folks like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Beyonce. But when you got the skills, why not show ’em off and share your greatness with the world, like the divas before you did. Filipino singer Katrina Velarde, a.k.a Suklay Diva, is well known all over the world for her ability to impersonate any singer from Beyoncé to Adele. It’s kind of mind blowing to see someone with the ability to be so versatile and sooooo good.

See for yourself.

Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney Houston & More Divas Is Unbelievable was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 6 hours ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 3 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 5 days ago
06.27.18
Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece…
 5 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close