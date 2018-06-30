Little Things Men Can Do To Make Women Feel Appreciated [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Men are you making your lady feel appreciated? If not, Rickey Smiley and Special K have some tips for you to do better with that. Rickey mentioned that buying flowers, opening the door and taking her to dinner will make her feel special. Treat her to a nice massage or to a pedicure.
Rickey spoke about the problem being with some men today is that there momma’s boys and expect a female to take care of them. Special K then mentioned that even if you don’t have money you can treat your lady right. If you work at Foot Locker buy her a pair of sneakers or let her use your discount.
Throw some extra cinnamon twist in the bag if you work the drive-thru at Taco Bell. There are so many ways to make your lady feel special. Tell us how you do it!
