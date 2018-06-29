CLOSE
News
Home > News

Courting The King: These Five Teams Have The Best Chances Of Getting LeBron James

“The Decision Part 3” is coming soon, so where will Bron take his talents next?

0 reads
Leave a comment
NBA Player Lebron James Visits Guangzhou

Source: Zhong Zhi / Getty

LeBron James will be a free agent this summer, after declining his $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is now free to join any team he likes, and pretty much every franchise in the league has tried to put their bid in.

Four days ago, the Vegas odds had the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorites, with the Cavs, Rockets, 76ers and Celtics rounding out the top five.

Keep clicking for some of the best social media pitches aimed at Bron so far.

Courting The King: These Five Teams Have The Best Chances Of Getting LeBron James was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 3 days ago
06.27.18
Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece…
 3 days ago
06.27.18
XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By…
 3 days ago
06.27.18
Does Future Have A Baby On The Way…
 3 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close