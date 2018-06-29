Re-Paid In Full: Lee Daniels Says He Will Pay Damon Dash His $2 Million

On Friday, Dame Dash told his Instagram followers to stay tuned for new work from him and Lee Daniels.

Last week, Dame confronted Daniels at a Diana Ross concert to demand he repay a $2 million investment that helped elevate Daniels’ at a tough time in his career.

Dame’s latest post confirms they’ve agreed to settle the debt and work together. In the video Dash shared (below), Daniels tell TMZ that “Damon’s crazy ass was the only one crazy enough” to give him money to shoot a follow up to Monster’s Ball, which got Halle Berry her historic Academy Award win in 2001.

Daniels admitted that Dame has a right to be upset, and expressed remorse that things got to the point they did.

Hit the jump to see Lee’s full interview with TMZ.

