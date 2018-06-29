HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women which discusses the issues that affect us most. In today’s episode we’re asking the question: Can you be pro-Black and still date interracially?

When writer Sonya Eskridge said you can still be pro-Black and date interracially, many of you said “No sis.” In this episode of Listen to Black Woman, we ask why dating outside of your race is seen as a slight to your culture and we’ll also hear from Eskridge on how she and her fiance make dating interracially work, even in these racially charged times.

Tune in to the episode above and make sure you take our next poll to have your voice heard in the conversation.

RELATED LINKS

Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black Women Let Go Of R. Kelly?

Listen To Black Women Poll: Why Is There A Stigma Surrounding Mental Health In The Black Community?

Listen To Black Women: Can You Have Daddy Issues When Your Father Is In Your Life?

Listen To Black Women: Can You Be Pro-Black And Date Interracially? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: