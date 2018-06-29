CLOSE
Drake Admits He Fathered Baby With Porn Star On New ‘Scorpion’ Album

Champagne Papi is finally opening up about his love child in his latest project.

Drake fathering a child has been the twirling around the rumor mill for a while now, with speculations coming to a head recently during the Toronto rapper’s beef with G.O.O.D Music’s Pusha-T.

Pusha’s diss track, “Story of Adidon’ ousted Drake for allegedly being a ‘dead beat’ dad.

“You are hiding a child, let that boy come home. Deadbeat mothaf*cka playin’ border patrol, ooh. Adonis is your son,” Pusha spits on the vicious track.

Well turns out the rumors were true–Drake did indeed father a baby with former porn star Sophie Brussaux. The ‘God’s Plan’ hit maker reveals the child was a result of just two nights with Brussaux, which led to a lifetime commitment.

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That shit is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine / Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / Shit, we only met two times, two times / And both times were nothing like new times,” Drake raps on track March 14.

Drake also expresses embarrassment over the situation, often using his shaky childhood as material in his songs.

“I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it / But this is the harsh truth now.”

Although the tonality of the song is a bit melancholy, they say the truth sets you free. Hopefully this nets out to be a freeing moment for the famous actor-turned rapper.

SOURCE: The Daily Beast

 

