Today Is One Of The Busiest Travel Days Of The Year

According to the head of the TSA, they are expecting a record number of travelers flying this Friday before the Fourth of July holiday. TSA Administrator David Pekoske says the agency typically screens about 2.2 million passengers a day, but it could top 2.6 million today. (USA Today)

Since today will be a crazy busy day at the airport, you’re probably giving yourself extra time to get there and get through security. But, in general, how much time to you give yourself before a flight? Are you at the airport four hours early so you have plenty of time to sit around and relax? Or … do you get there at the last minute, frantically running through the airport to get to your gate in time? Do you and you partner have very different approaches to travel? How much conflict does this cause?

