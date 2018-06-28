Tristan ‘Third Trimester’ Thompson was captured on camera joking with Kim Kardashian during his baby mama Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party about reportedly blocking everyone associated with Khloe on social media.

Kim took a jab at the basketball star, saying that he needs to finally ‘unblock her’ as well as all their other sisters and besties Khadija and Malika on Instagram. We can only assume Thompson blocked Khloe’s entire family after he was caught canoodling with another woman just weeks before Khloe was set to give birth.

It appears Thompson and Kardashian are trying to make this whole co-parenting thing work. When Kim says she wanted to sneak and look at his phone code, Khloe chimed in saying “I know it.” Glad to see they are keeping lines of trust open.

Take a look:

Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian In Honor Of Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

