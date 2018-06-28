CLOSE
Watch: Kyrie Irving Talks To GQ About 10 Things He Can’t Live Without

From his notebook full of ideas to a Rolex

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Kyrie Irving stopped by GQ this week in preparation for his new movie Uncle Drew, which drops on Friday. He makes a list of the 10 things that he cannot live without, and some of the items that are on there might surprise you.

From his headphones to his Oxy pads, check out the 10 Things Kyrie Irving can’t live without.

 

