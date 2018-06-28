Look At The Flick Of The Wrist: Floyd Mayweather Just Dropped $18 Million On This New Watch

Floyd Mayweather Just Copped This $18 Million Watch

Floyd Mayweather just reminded us just how broke we are after he causally dropped $18 million on a new watch.

The watch, made by Jacob & Co. back in 2015, it features 239 emerald-cut baguette diamond stones, each weighing up to 3 carats.

Jacob & Co. describes the watch as a unique piece that “truly epitomizes the brand’s passion for breaking boundaries.” “The Billionaire is a dazzling representation of the courageous and rebellious Jacob & Co. spirit.”

After buying the watch from a Japanese jeweler named Tadashi Fukushima, Floyd says he’ll never buy any jewelry from anyone else ever again.

