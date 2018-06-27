Did Terry Crews Handle Being Sexually Assaulted The Right Way? [EXCLUSIVE]

Months ago Terry Crews came out and spoke about how, agent, Adam Venit allegedly sexually assaulted him while he was at a party. When he went to file a complaint about it he was told something was going to be done, but it wasn’t. Terry went before Congress to speak about change in the industry and sexual assault.

When he was asked about why he didn’t fight the man that touched his genitals he began to get emotional. Terry’s wife spoke to him years before he got Hollywood famous about not reacting first and just grabbing her hand and walking out the situation. He did that at the time, but he also raised awareness that as a Black man in Hollywood you get one shot to make it big.

Terry didn’t want that taken away from him and was scared this would ruin his career. Special K mentioned that at this moment he needs a career boost. If Tyler Perry grabs Special K, he hopes it comes with a movie role.

