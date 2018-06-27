Why Black Tony Is Still Stranded AT LAX [EXCLUSIVE]

06.27.18
Black Tony was at the BET Awards this past weekend and somehow got stuck at the airport. He told Rickey Smiley he went on a buddy pass, but there haven’t been any flights he can get on. Black Tony cried to Rickey because he’s super sleepy.

They keep changing gates and when he tried to buy a real ticket they wouldn’t take his trap money. He begged Rickey to purchase him a flight, but he would do it. He told everyone to keep praying for him and mentioned that if he was signed to Migos this wouldn’t happen.

Why Black Tony Is Still Stranded AT LAX [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

