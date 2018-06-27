Why Black Tony Is Still Stranded AT LAX [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was at the BET Awards this past weekend and somehow got stuck at the airport. He told Rickey Smiley he went on a buddy pass, but there haven’t been any flights he can get on. Black Tony cried to Rickey because he’s super sleepy.
They keep changing gates and when he tried to buy a real ticket they wouldn’t take his trap money. He begged Rickey to purchase him a flight, but he would do it. He told everyone to keep praying for him and mentioned that if he was signed to Migos this wouldn’t happen.
RELATED: Is Black Tony About To Become The 4th Member Of Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Selling Clothes Stolen From Burlington In A U-Haul Truck [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: What’s Black Tony Doing At Rickey Smiley’s Mom’s House? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- #WTFasho ’80s Babies Are Officially The Most Broke Generation
- Mommy Over Everything: Serena Williams Says That She May Retire From Tennis When She Has Another Baby
- Look At The Flick Of The Wrist: Floyd Mayweather Just Dropped $18 Million On This New Watch
- Lit: These Dancers Go “Apesh*t” Times Ten With Some Fire Choreography
- What Terry Crews Really Meant In His Response To 50 Cent [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- White Hysteria Continues: Guy Calls Police On Man Eating A Burrito On The Train
- Why Teyana Taylor Was Surprised When Her Album Dropped [EXCLUSIVE]
- Boo’d Up: Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club
- Should Beyonce & Jay-Z Be Concerned About The Carters Debut At #2? [EXCLUSIVE]
- This Quick ‘Sister, Sister’ Reunion Took Us All The Way Back To The 90s
Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46
2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46
3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46
4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46
5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46
6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46
7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46
8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46
9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46
10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46
11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46
12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46
13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46
14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46
15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46
16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46
17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46
18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46
19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46
20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46
21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46
22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46
23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46
24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46
25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46
26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46
27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46
28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46
29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46
30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46
31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46
32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46
33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46
34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46
35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46
36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46
37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46
38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46
39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46
40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46
41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46
42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46
43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46
44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46
45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46
46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46
Why Black Tony Is Still Stranded AT LAX [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com