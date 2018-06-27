Cardi B and Offset recently had a massive baby shower. There were a ton of celebrities in attendance like Monica, Rasheeda, Kirk Frost and more. Headkrack mentioned that from the video they had a live band, djs and looked like a real party. He also thinks that Cardi B doesn’t seem like her nose has spread or her back hurts.

Follow @TheRSMS

3 men tried to break into The Game’s house this weekend while he was at the BET Awards. He posted the video of the 3 suspects, but once they saw his dogs they decided not to do it. What makes it bad is that The Game believes he knows one of them.

RELATED: Cardi B & Offset Had Their Baby Shower And Most Of Atlanta Showed Up [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

RELATED: Cardi B And Offset Have Reportedly Gotten Married

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!

RELATED: How Cardi B Is Going To Balance Motherhood & Touring [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Why Cardi B Is #PregnancyGoals [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com