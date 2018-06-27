Should Beyonce & Jay-Z Be Concerned About The Carters Debut At #2? [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Gary With Da Tea to spill all of it! Jay-Z and Beyonce put out a secret last week, but unfortunately didn’t come in #1. Gary With Da Tea was shocked by it and feels bad. Headkrack and Da Brat mentioned that they will be okay for life.
Dame Dash and Lee Daniels got into it a little at a Diana Ross concert. He will be suing the director because he allegedly owes him over $2 million. Dame spoke about how he gave him the money and never paid him back after “Precious,” was made. Gary also made fun of the blanket Lee Daniels had on at the show.
