Should Beyonce & Jay-Z Be Concerned About The Carters Debut At #2? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.27.18
It’s time for Gary With Da Tea to spill all of it! Jay-Z and Beyonce put out a secret last week, but unfortunately didn’t come in #1. Gary With Da Tea was shocked by it and feels bad. Headkrack and Da Brat mentioned that they will be okay for life.

Dame Dash and Lee Daniels got into it a little at a Diana Ross concert. He will be suing the director because he allegedly owes him over $2 million. Dame spoke about how he gave him the money and never paid him back after “Precious,” was made. Gary also made fun of the blanket Lee Daniels had on at the show.

Wednesday launched Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II tour. Queen Bey dazzled us in look after look, beginning the show by showing love to Black fashion designer LaQuan Smith in a glitzy mesh bodysuit accompanied with a blazer and a mask. She gave us look after look and was styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s head stylist (of course the Queen has several). Click through our gallery to see Beyoncé’s most epic stage performance outfits from her Destiny’s Child days up to On The Run II. Share with us in the comments which look is your favorite!  

Close