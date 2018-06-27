What Terry Crews Really Meant In His Response To 50 Cent [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Terry Crews recently went to Congress to speak about being sexually harassed at a party by an agent. During his speech he told everyone that his wife taught him how to control his anger at times like that even though he could beat down the guy. His wife saved him that night and he’s thankful for that.
50 Cent decided to mock him and posted a picture of Terry and had a caption about him being protected by his wife. Russell Simmons put up laughing emojis on it, but it has been taken down since then.
Terry then responded and said he loves to listen to 50 Cent’s music when he’s working out. Special K thinks that he was shading 50 Cent because he hasn’t really had any new music lately. Headkrack mentioned that he listens to all of 50’s old music when he’s working out.
