Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett just announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Tommicus Walker.

Luckett shared the joyous news via Instagram with an adorable video announcement and a little help from her stepdaughter, Madison. See the video below:

BIG NEWS from MADISON ❤️ A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Jun 27, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Luckett and Walker tied the knot in December and Madison is his daughter from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the happy family, we can’t wait to meet the new addition to the family!

LeToya Luckett Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her First Child [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

