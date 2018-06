I now that getting bit by a Tic can cause illnesses or diseases, but a Tic in Ohio can cause you to have an allergic reaction to red meat.

What the Fasho…. The Tic is called a Lone Star tic. I don’t know about you but this sounds totally creepy. (FOX19).

