As if it’s not annoying enough that we’ve been having issues with Instagram ever since IGTV launched, this morning we woke up to a world where Slack was not at all a thing and all hell broke loose in Corporate America.
The messenger service was down and things got a little chaotic because when writers couldn’t connect to their editors, for example, people had to actually talk to one another…in real life.
We gathered some of the funniest and most accurate tweets from Wednesday’s early morning craziness below.
Think about it… it’s kind of trippy:
The good news is Slack is back up and running! So, get back to work.
10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence
10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence
1. Bankroll FreshSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. ChinxSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Lil SnupeSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Magnolia Shorty4 of 10
5. M-Bone of Cali Swag DistrictSource:WENN 5 of 10
6. Lor Scoota6 of 10
7. Jam Master JaySource:Getty 7 of 10
8. The Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Tupac ShakurSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Yung MaziSource:Getty 10 of 10
All Hell Broke Loose When Slack Wasn’t Working This Morning was originally published on globalgrind.com