As if it’s not annoying enough that we’ve been having issues with Instagram ever since IGTV launched, this morning we woke up to a world where Slack was not at all a thing and all hell broke loose in Corporate America.

We're so sorry for this disruption to your day; we are doing all we can to get you back into your workspace. Thank you again for your patience. https://t.co/uQIDJzyLSV — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 27, 2018

The messenger service was down and things got a little chaotic because when writers couldn’t connect to their editors, for example, people had to actually talk to one another…in real life.

We gathered some of the funniest and most accurate tweets from Wednesday’s early morning craziness below.

Slack is down at work and my coworker just slid this to me. pic.twitter.com/ChcrXJMeDf — Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) June 27, 2018

slack: "oops sorry can't connect" teams who all sit right next to each other but still rely on slack: pic.twitter.com/HHKrkDUe41 — Brittney Morgan 🆗🆒 (@brittneyplz) June 27, 2018

Corporate world when Slack is down pic.twitter.com/RGlRJmPKB2 — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) June 27, 2018

Slack is down. Be free. No gods no masters no editors — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) June 27, 2018

oh god slack is down so i had to actually *call* someone on the phone to ask about a work thing that could've just been a dm I CAN'T WORK UNDER THESE BARBARIC CONDITIONS pic.twitter.com/7gGKw1w9Hz — bat (@mzbat) June 27, 2018

Slack is down pic.twitter.com/ofrHNfGeIN — Swear Trek (@swear_trek) June 27, 2018

Think about it… it’s kind of trippy:

#Slack's been down for a while and it occurred to me. It's probably taking a long time for a whole bunch of people to work together on a fix, because Slack is down. 🤔 — Aarøπ Dayalaπ (@DarthGooN) June 27, 2018

The good news is Slack is back up and running! So, get back to work.

All Hell Broke Loose When Slack Wasn’t Working This Morning was originally published on globalgrind.com