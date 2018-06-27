CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

All Hell Broke Loose When Slack Wasn’t Working This Morning

People couldn't deal.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Working in the bed

Source: Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty

As if it’s not annoying enough that we’ve been having issues with Instagram ever since IGTV launched,  this morning we woke up to a world where Slack was not at all a thing and all hell broke loose in Corporate America.

The messenger service was down and things got a little chaotic because when writers couldn’t connect to their editors, for example, people had to actually talk to one another…in real life.

We gathered some of the funniest and most accurate tweets from Wednesday’s early morning craziness below.

Think about it… it’s kind of trippy:

The good news is Slack is back up and running! So, get back to work.

XXXTentacion killed

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

Continue reading 10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

All Hell Broke Loose When Slack Wasn’t Working This Morning was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Does Future Have A Baby On The Way…
 2 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close