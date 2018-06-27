CLOSE
R.I.P.: Joe Jackson Passed At 89 This Morning

His son Michael’s reps said: “Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom."

Joe Jackson is known as one of the most successful parent-slash-managers ever, helping guide The Jackson 5 as well as Janet and Michael Jackson’s solo careers.

TMZ reports that Jackson has been battling health issues since 2015, but didn’t report on the specific cause of death.

He was hospitalized in June with terminal cancer.

Jackson’s death comes just two days after the month anniversary of his son Michael’s passing.

