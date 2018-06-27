CLOSE
Ashanti Confirms Joint Album With Ja Rule in the Works!

BraVo International Music Award In Moscow

Source: Epsilon / Getty

Move over Jay and Bey! Ashanti and Ja Rule may be recording a joint album too!
According to an Entertainment Tonight interview at the BET Awards, the former Murder Inc. singer said,

“Listen, me and Rule, it’s so funny because we’ve been talking about that for so long, but I think now he’s like, ‘OK, now it’s time to do it,’” Ashanti said.

She added that they’d be freeing up their schedule to work on the project. “So we’re going to carve out the time and make it happen,” Ashanti said.

Ja Rule tweeted and posted something on IG about it…

 

 

 

 

