Omar Epps discusses his book From Fatherless To Fatherhood and what inspired him to write it. Epps has three children and admits that growing up without a,”blueprint,” made transitioning into being a father a little more challenging. In the book he talks about his childhood and what made him decide to want to be a present and active father.
He hopes that his story can help to “break the cycle,” and serve as inspiration or even guidance for young men in similar situations,”no matter where you come from you have the power of choice to change that course.”
Hear the full interview above.
(Photo Credit:PR Photos)
Omar Epps Discusses His New Book ‘From Fatherless To Fatherhood’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed