Tips On How to Have a Productive Morning

What do successful people do differently? For one thing, they typically wake up very early. Long before they hit the office, they’ve been up and active, performing tasks that will set them up for success throughout the day.

1. They’re proactive, not reactive, in the morning

So many of us wake up and immediately pick up our phones and start scrolling through our emails and other notifications that may have come in overnight. While there is a time and a place for this (sometimes you truly do need to check in on something the moment you wake up), these times are few and far between.

2. They break down big goals into small pieces

You’ve probably heard the expression, “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” This same expression rings true if you want to make the most of your mornings to get your most important work done.

3. They do their most important work first

One of the reasons that successful people — whether in business, sports or any other field — are head and tails above everyone else is because they strive to always do their most important work first.

