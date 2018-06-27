CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Kanye West Admits He Was Jealous Of Drake

Kanye West on TMZ

TMZ

Kanye West has admitted he has an ego problem.

In a recent interview, Kanye talked about the moment when he realized he couldn’t be the best at everything, saying, “It was this thing where it’s like ‘OK, you’re not the No. 1 rapper, Drake’s the No. 1 rapper, but you’re the No. 1 with shoes or this or that.’ And it’s like yo, no more No. 1s. What’s the No. 1 tree over there? Just be one of them. All of them are beautiful.”

It’s a great state of mind for Kanye to be in where he can focus on his art instead of making everything into a competition.

Kanye West Admits He Was Jealous Of Drake was originally published on hot1079philly.com

