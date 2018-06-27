The Game Threatens To Kill Three Men Who Tried To Rob His Home

Three men were caught on camera trying to rob Game’s home while he was attending BET Awards festivities last Saturday.

The would-be crooks were caught on surveillance camera. The Game posted the footage on Instagram with a strong message to them.

He said, “#BETWeekend is over & I’ll be home waiting so please come back tonite so I can put all three of you n—-s in caskets for even thinking I’m the n—a that’s gone let you violate my home & leave breathing !!!! A place where my children lay their heads at night will never be disrespected on my watch !!! If & when you come back ‘I’M KILLING ALL THREE OF YOU N—-S ON SIGHT.’”

