9 O'Clock News
The Game Threatens To Kill Three Men Who Tried To Rob His Home

Rapper The Game Attends Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers Pre-season Basketball Game

Source: Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty

Three men were caught on camera trying to rob Game’s home while he was attending BET Awards festivities last Saturday.

The would-be crooks were caught on surveillance camera. The Game posted the footage on Instagram with a strong message to them.

He said, “#BETWeekend is over & I’ll be home waiting so please come back tonite so I can put all three of you n—-s in caskets for even thinking I’m the n—a that’s gone let you violate my home & leave breathing !!!! A place where my children lay their heads at night will never be disrespected on my watch !!! If & when you come back ‘I’M KILLING ALL THREE OF YOU N—-S ON SIGHT.’”

The Game Threatens To Kill Three Men Who Tried To Rob His Home was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
