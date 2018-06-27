CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Rihanna Shares Her Healthy Tips & What She Eats For Breakfast

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Source: Laurent Viteur / Getty

Rihanna gives her personal chef Debbie Solomon a ton of credit, saying Solomon cooks every meal for her. And which one is the most important? Breakfast of course!

According to Rihanna, her secret to staying healthy is all about the breakfast. Every one of her breakfasts includes bread, eggs, papaya, and pineapple – and she doesn’t miss a day.

Of course, not all of us have the luxury of having a personal chef. But thanks to Rihanna’s tips we now know what we should be making ourselves.

