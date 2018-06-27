CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece Brinkley

0 reads
Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mil was denied a new trial by Judge Genece Brinkley on Monday (June 25).

According to CBS Local Philadelphia, his PCRA (Post-Conviction Relief Act) petition was rejected in a 64-page order, which explained Meek and his legal team “failed to meet his burden of proof” when trying to show Meek’s original arresting officer had credibility issues.

READ MORE

 

Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece Brinkley was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 5 hours ago
06.27.18
Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
Does Future Have A Baby On The Way…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close