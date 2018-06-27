T.D. Jakes’ Fashion Moment Goes Viral After CThaGod Dubs Him “Bishop ‘The Drip’ Jakes”

Praise be to the fashion gods.

Bishop T.D. Jakes went viral after his flossy fashion moment hit social media.

During Jakes’ Sunday sermon, the church leader stylishly rocked a Versace polo. Radio host Charlemagne Tha God spotted the photo, and officially dubbed him “Bishop ‘The Drip’ Jakes” on Instagram.

Of course, Black Twitter had to chime in on the sermon slayage:

The 61-year-old mega church Bishop mentioned he saw people say he was “dripping,” and thought they were referring to him sweating:

