Was Nelly’s Dad Wrong For Taking A Selfie With Ashanti? [EXCLUSIVE]

Get ready because Gary With Da Tea is serving it up today! Ashanti and Nelly broke up in 2012, but it could possibly hurting his relationship with his father. The singer was performing in St. Louis and saw Nelly’s dad backstage so they took a selfie together.

It caused Nelly to be outraged and on Instagram he mentioned he would no longer support his dad. When you breakup with someone sometimes you can no longer be close to their family. Rickey Smiley mentioned that after his divorce he is still close to one of his exes nieces.

Nelly might not talk to his dad, but many believe he’s over reacting. Gary also spoke about Nicki Minaj and the plastic horse again. He believes that they put more money into her wardrobe than a real horse.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

