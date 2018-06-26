How Kanye West’s Controversial Comments Are Adversely Affecting His G.O.O.D. Music Artists [EXCLUSIVE]

06.26.18
Over the past several weeks a lot of Kanye West’s, G.O.O.D. Music artists have dropped albums. Some fans don’t want to purchase their music because they are associated with Kanye. He did some interviews recently and spoke about how he never said slavery was a choice and that people didn’t hear what he really said.

Headkrack mentioned that sometimes we have to separate the artist from what they do in life. Jay-Z is also starting Marcy Venture Funds, which will allow a lot of Black entrepreneurs start a business.

XXXTentacion has made history since his death. He is the first artist since Biggie’s “Mo Money Mo Problems,” to hit #1 for his song “Sad” on the Billboard charts. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers.

Black people continue to make lemonade out of lemons in the midst of pain.

How Kanye West’s Controversial Comments Are Adversely Affecting His G.O.O.D. Music Artists [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

