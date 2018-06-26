Woman Goes All The Way Off After Being Accused Of Having Too Many Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

They messed with the wrong woman for this Prank Call! A woman called Darlene and said she was from the health department and that they’ve been getting complaints about her kids. When she asked her how many kids she had the woman immediately went off.

She cursed her out, told her to kiss her ass and then the woman passed the phone to her “manager.” When the manager got on the phone she didn’t want to hear anything she said and told him to go die. The manager then spoke about how he has a gun and she wasn’t scared. You won’t believe what she said when she found out it was a prank.

RELATED: Prank Call: Refrigerator Donation Turns Into A Shooting Threat [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Invite To Fight During A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Pretends To Be Pastor For A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Woman Goes All The Way Off After Being Accused Of Having Too Many Kids [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 2 hours ago
06.27.18
Does Future Have A Baby On The Way…
 23 hours ago
06.27.18
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being…
 2 days ago
06.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close