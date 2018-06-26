CLOSE
IKEA SHOOTING: Kid Finds Gun In Couch And Pulls Trigger

Ikea shoppers in Indiana ducked for cover Monday afternoon when a child fired a gun that was found in a couch cushion.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the store in Fishers, Indiana. Police say a shopper sat down on a couch and didn’t realize that his loaded gun had fallen out of his pants. A short while later, some kids found the gun and pulled the trigger, firing off a single shot.  Fortunately, no was hit and there were no injuries.

Ikea released a statement saying they’re taking the incident very seriously and reminding shoppers that Ikea has a no weapon policy. They are cooperating with police.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s so irresponsible of the gun owner. How do you not realize the gun fell out and why wasn’t the safety on?
  • This could have ended tragically. The gun owner should be punished.
  • The gun was probably the only thing inside the store that didn’t need to be assembled.

SOURCE:  (WTTV-TV)

