IKEA SHOOTING: Kid Finds Gun In Couch And Pulls Trigger

Ikea shoppers in Indiana ducked for cover Monday afternoon when a child fired a gun that was found in a couch cushion.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the store in Fishers, Indiana. Police say a shopper sat down on a couch and didn’t realize that his loaded gun had fallen out of his pants. A short while later, some kids found the gun and pulled the trigger, firing off a single shot. Fortunately, no was hit and there were no injuries.
Ikea released a statement saying they’re taking the incident very seriously and reminding shoppers that Ikea has a no weapon policy. They are cooperating with police.
Fasho Thoughts:
- It’s so irresponsible of the gun owner. How do you not realize the gun fell out and why wasn’t the safety on?
- This could have ended tragically. The gun owner should be punished.
- The gun was probably the only thing inside the store that didn’t need to be assembled.
SOURCE: (WTTV-TV)
