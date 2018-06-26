Ikea shoppers in Indiana ducked for cover Monday afternoon when a child fired a gun that was found in a couch cushion.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the store in Fishers, Indiana. Police say a shopper sat down on a couch and didn’t realize that his loaded gun had fallen out of his pants. A short while later, some kids found the gun and pulled the trigger, firing off a single shot. Fortunately, no was hit and there were no injuries.

Ikea released a statement saying they’re taking the incident very seriously and reminding shoppers that Ikea has a no weapon policy. They are cooperating with police.

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s so irresponsible of the gun owner. How do you not realize the gun fell out and why wasn’t the safety on?

This could have ended tragically. The gun owner should be punished.

The gun was probably the only thing inside the store that didn’t need to be assembled.

SOURCE: (WTTV-TV)

IKEA SHOOTING: Kid Finds Gun In Couch And Pulls Trigger was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: