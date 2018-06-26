CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Who Put Dru Hill Music Over The Senegal Soccer Team’s Warm Up Dance? We Can’t Stop Laughing

0 reads
Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Soccer Ball On Grassy Field

Source: Suntorn Niamwhan / EyeEm / Getty

The Senegal Soccer team is always repping Africa the right way, making them proud, and having fun while doing it. Their jumpy warm-up dance caught the attention of folks on social media, who realized that the moves seemed eerily familiar.

It’s almost like we’ve seen another group of guys hit this move. Like Dru Hill:

 

From a Dru Hill hop, to a Ducktales bop:

And what’s a viral video without some Beyoncè music:

 

Shot out to the Senegalese Futbòl team and all their litness.

via GIPHY

Who Put Dru Hill Music Over The Senegal Soccer Team’s Warm Up Dance? We Can’t Stop Laughing was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 10 hours ago
06.26.18
Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being…
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Tips to Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close