Watch: Seth Rogen Taste-Tests Secret Fast-Food Burgers On ‘The Burger Show’

On this week’s episode of First We Feast’s The Burger Show, host and Eggslut founder Alvin Cailan links up with comedian and fellow burger lover, Seth Rogen. The two are on a mission for the ultimate fast-food taste test, and do so by reviewing off-menu items for some of the country’s favorite chains.

Rogen and Cailan taste-test secret menu options from California’s favorite In-N-Out, Shake Shack, and Five Guys, and finally crown one fast-food chain king. Peep the episode below to find out who Seth think rules the fast-food burger world.

