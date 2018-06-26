Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going To Jail For 20 Years

Before embarking on a 20-year jail stint, rapper 03 Greedo decided to propose to his girlfriend.
The Los Angeles rapper was sentenced to 20 years on gun and drug charges after a sheriff in Texas claimed to smell weed coming from his vehicle and popped his trunk to find “four pounds of methamphetamine and two stolen pistols.” He originally faced 300 years in prison.
Greedo is to begin his sentence this summer. He took to social media to say his farewells.
Greedo’s team hopes the rapper will earn the chance to reduce the sentence down to 5 years for good behavior. In the meantime, he spent his final days free with his new fiancee and fans.
