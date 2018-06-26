CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going To Jail For 20 Years

0 reads
Leave a comment

Before embarking on a 20-year jail stint, rapper 03 Greedo decided to propose to his girlfriend.

The Los Angeles rapper was sentenced to 20 years on gun and drug charges after a sheriff in Texas claimed to smell weed coming from his vehicle and popped his trunk to find “four pounds of methamphetamine and two stolen pistols.”  He originally faced 300 years in prison.

Greedo is to begin his sentence this summer. He took to social media to say his farewells.

 

 

Greedo’s team hopes the rapper will earn the chance to reduce the sentence down to 5 years for good behavior.  In the meantime, he spent his final days free with his new fiancee and fans.

“If i Went down Again…”

A post shared by Lucrative.mgm@gmail.com (@03greedo) on

Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going To Jail For 20 Years was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 10 hours ago
06.26.18
Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being…
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Tips to Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close