Tiffany Haddish, who starred in Drakes ‘Nice For What’ music video, just talked in an interview all about this one time when Drake bailed on a date last minute.

According to Haddish, her and the rapper were exchanging work-related texts when Drake asked her out on a date.

Haddish, who was very interested, decided to clear her schedule and take him up on the offer.

But then, the night of the date, Drake apparently texted Haddish around 6p from Canada saying he had to cancel the date because of a ‘family emergency’.

Tiffany Haddish Says Drake Asked Her On A Date, But Canceled At The Last Minute was originally published on hot1079philly.com

