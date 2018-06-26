CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Jamie Foxx Drops $500k On BET After-Party

2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert In Minneapolis - Arrivals

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

After the show, it’s the afterparty, and Jamie Foxx threw an epic one at his crib after Sunday’s BET Awards complete with performances and and a guest list of A-listers.

It’s said that Foxx put down half a million on the party that went down in the backyard of his mansion.

Performers at the party included Migos, T.I., Tyga, and Too Short. Guests that were there included Michael B. Jordan, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, the cast of “Empire” and lots more

