CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners

1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Awards

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

See who took home the hardware for MVP, ROY & more at this year’s NBA Awards show.

With the 2017-2018 NBA season finally a wrap, it’s time to reward those who stood above the rest as the league’s best players. On Monday night, the NBA held their annual NBA award shows in Santa Monica, California where they reveal this year’s MVP, Rookie Of the Year, Defensive Player Of The Year, Coach of the Year, and more accolades.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the event will see a live performance from Travis Scott, while the hilarious Inside the NBA crew has been making cameo appearances throughout the show as well.

READ MORE

 

Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 6 hours ago
06.26.18
Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being…
 22 hours ago
06.26.18
Tips to Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 23 hours ago
06.26.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 24 hours ago
06.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close