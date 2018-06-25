Attorney Benjamin Crump Calls Prosecutors Who Knowingly Send Innocent People To Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

There are a lot of innocent people sitting behind bars and now there is a show about it. Attorney Benjamin Crump spoke to the team about his new show “Evidence of Innocence,” that can be seen every Monday at 10pm on TV One. Crump is known as the attorney that represented a lot of families especially Black men that were shot by cops.

Headkrack talked about how when people are released from prison and they are innocent sometimes they receive a compensation, but that’s not enough. Crump spoke about how it happens so often and that the courts want to send a lot of Black and brown people in jail even though there were no findings of them being guilty. Then they spoke about marijuana being legal in certain state.

A lot of Black men are in prison for selling one bag of weed, but now White people are making money off of it. Crump also spoke about how this is a game of chest not checkers and we must recognize what’s happening.

