La La Anthony & Naturi Naughton Want The Power Spoilers To Stop This Season

| 06.25.18
Starz is getting ready to kick off season 5 of hit show Power starring 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick. So all this week I’ll be giving you interviews with different members of the cast. Today you’ll get to see La La Anthony and Naturi Naughton talk about the show’s success and the trajectory of their careers.

We also tackle an idea on how to stop all the Power spoilers.

