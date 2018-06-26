EXCLUSIVE: Raven Paris Goes Inside Jermaine Dupri’s 25th Anniversary For SO SO DEF [VIDEO]

I had the opportunity to cover Jermaine Dupri’s 25th Anniversary for SO SO DEF with Dutch Masters over the weekend! This was an exclusive party hosted by Lil’ Jon, Kenny Burns and the So So Def Family. This was the kick off to the BET experience weekend. Attendees were able to enjoy a fun picture station to commemorate the evening and be treated to performances from surprise So So Def artists such as Richard Wingo, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and Bow Wow.

Early arrival was strongly suggested as the City of Angels was buzzing for the start of the BET Experience weekend! Celebrities such as Xscape, Nelly, Wacka Flaka, Street Exec DJ E Sudd, Omar Gooding, DJ Infamous and the list goes on for who was in the building.

I was able to catch up with Los Angelos Lifestyle Specialist Miss. DIDDY L.A. who was actually a partner to Jermaine Dupris event team. Her team was hired to run So So Def 25th Anniversary Party and make sure everything ran smoothly! She expressed, “I was honored to be hired and be apart of this monumental event! So So Def was the start of a lot of careers, so now we celebrate”.

I was also was able to catch up with social media influencer @thebsimone2. “I grew up listening to So So Def Artist, I used to love me some Bow Wow *starts to laugh* so this is a big deal for me,” she shared. She was very humble and her spirit was just as humorous in person as she is through her Instagram.

Singer/songwriter and actress Asia’h Epperson also blessed the red carpet to show love to the SO SO DEF Family. You can find her on NBC’s “Marlon” Season 2, the next season of “Greenleaf,” and in the new “Bobby Brown Movie” which will be a BET premiere that comes out in September.

I topped off the red carpet with “Love and Hip Hop” founder Mona Scott Young. She expressed that her empire is only growing! On June 26, She is releasing her first novel titled, “Blurred Line.s” The book will be the first offering from her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment. An announcement of the book’s forthcoming release notes that Monami’s aim is to demonstrate “a brand extension designed to engage fans beyond their core experience.” Now If you know anything about this entertainment industry, then you know that book is going to get juicy!

The red carpet was filled was love and laughs! It is safe to say, Jermaine Dupri 25th Anniversary for So So Def was a success! More footage can be found here.

