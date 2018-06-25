CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Top Moments From The BET Awards

1 reads
Leave a comment

Here are some of our favorite moments from the BET Awards.

1) DJ Khaled accepting the award for Best Collab with his son Asahd…

 

2) ‘Black Panther’ taking home Best Movie and Ryan Coogler shouting out #BlackTwitter

 

3) Jamie Foxx opens the show with Jay Rock

 

4) YG, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj and Big Sean perform ‘Big Bank’

 

5) Migos wins Best Group and Offset thanks his… wife?

Top Moments From The BET Awards was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 6 hours ago
06.26.18
Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being…
 22 hours ago
06.26.18
Tips to Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 23 hours ago
06.26.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 24 hours ago
06.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close