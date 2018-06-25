Here are some of our favorite moments from the BET Awards.

1) DJ Khaled accepting the award for Best Collab with his son Asahd…

2) ‘Black Panther’ taking home Best Movie and Ryan Coogler shouting out #BlackTwitter

3) Jamie Foxx opens the show with Jay Rock

4) YG, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj and Big Sean perform ‘Big Bank’

5) Migos wins Best Group and Offset thanks his… wife?

Top Moments From The BET Awards was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: