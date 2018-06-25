BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

Via | HotNewHipHop
Full list of winners at this year’s BET Awards.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Anita Baker
BET Salutes Humanitarian Heroes
James Shaw Jr.
Anthony Borges
Naomi Wadler
Shaun King
Mamoudou Gassama
Justin Blackman
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B— “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce — “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee — “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna — “LOYALTY.”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake — “God’s Plan”
Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”
Migos feat. Drake— “Walk It Talk It”
