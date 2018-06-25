CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Full list of winners at this year’s BET Awards.

The 2018 BET Awards are officially upon us and judging from the showing already demonstrated throughout the week for the BET Experience in Los Angeles, the stars are in abundance for the Jamie Foxx-hosted ceremony.Leading the nominees this year is DJ Khaled, who clocks out with six total nominations including bids for Video Of The Year for his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller collaboration “Wild Thoughts.”On the list, you’ll also find the usual names in the running for a trophy as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish, Migos, and Bruno Mars find themselves among nominees. Viewers will also be treated to performances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, YG, Migos, Janelle Monae and more.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Anita Baker

BET Salutes Humanitarian Heroes

James Shaw Jr. 

Anthony Borges

Naomi Wadler

Shaun King

Mamoudou Gassama

Justin Blackman

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B— “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce — “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee — “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna — “LOYALTY.”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Migos feat. Drake— “Walk It Talk It”

BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 6 hours ago
06.26.18
Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being…
 22 hours ago
06.26.18
Tips to Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 23 hours ago
06.26.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 24 hours ago
06.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close