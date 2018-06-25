Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being In Video With Ashanti

via:Bossip

Nelly and Ashanti broke up several years ago, but somehow their relationship drama has managed to carry over into 2018.

Over the weekend, Ashanti posted a clip to her Instagram Stories from backstage at her show in St. Louis.

In the video, she happened to be with Nelly’s father, Cornell Haynes Sr.

As most of us know, Nelly and Ashanti didn’t end on the best terms — and Nelly wasn’t feeling his dad all hugged up with his ex-girlfriend on social media.

