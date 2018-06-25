Janet Jackson Thanks Joe Jackson During Acceptance Speech: “He Drove Me To Be The Best That I Can”

Janet Jackson paid homage to her father, music icon Joe Jackson at the 2018 Radio Disney Awards this past weekend.

In her speech, she acknowledged both of her parents for being the foundation on which her iconic career was built upon. Joe was reportedly extremely strict on his kids when they were growing up.

She praise her mom Katherine for giving her “the most extravagant love imaginable,” and then thanked Joe, who “drove me to be the best that I can.”

The founder of The Jackson is allegedly in his final stages of his fight with cancer. Joe was hospitalized last week, with many friends and love ones visiting him bedside.

SOURCE: TMZ

