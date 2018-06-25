CLOSE
Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year

Rappers Cardi B and Offset got married last year despite the public's knowledge.

The annual BET Awards always brings memorable moments on and off-camera and this year was no different. While accepting the award for best group, Migos rapper Offset revealed he and Cardi B are married. Fans picked up on it when Offset thanked his “wife” and encouraged the audience to thank their own spouses.

It took the folks over at TMZ no time to dig up Cardi and Offset’s wedding license, which had been filed in September of 2017. Cardi later confirmed the news, saying she and Offset got married one morning on a whim. How romantic.

Offset proposed later that year to give Cardi the proposal she had always dreamed of. Congrats to them.

